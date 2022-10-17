Queermunity 2 / Witch Prophet, cutsleeve, Gay Jesus, Joce Reyome

The first concert entry in the Tranzac Queermunity series brings together four sets from illuminating, incisive, and invigorating artists. Curator Lucas Silveira hosts the night and will take audiences along for exceptional performances, with each set bringing a contrasting and personal approach to lyricism, song, and/or the stage.

Headlining the night is the celebrated Witch Prophet, who arrives as sonic traveler journeying in time and space, channeling a lush beat-based energy that allows her every vocal flourish to resonate across dimensions. Darlings of the local scene, cutsleeve bring their raucous and rough-hewn sound with its rallying, anthemic stature to shake the night loose. The evening is made all the more joyful by the sensitive and soulful work of singer-songwriter Joce Reyome who opens the concert before the night erupts with the manifestation of the sultry saviour Gay Jesus (Heath V. Salazar), the iconic local drag king who leads us in righteous revelous sacrament.

Venue: Main Hall, Tranzac (292 Brunswick Avenue)

Schedule: Doors 8:00 pm, Show 8:30 pm

Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Age: 19+

Masking required, have your mask ready when entering the venue. You can remove your mask while drinking or eating.