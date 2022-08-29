Quintagious! Presents: Strife! and the Healing Power of Music

Chaos! Discord! Global Pandemic! These are the turbulent times we live in!

But this not the first time humanity has faced these troubles, far from it! So what can we learn from the past and how were our predecessors able to find not only resiliency, but inspiration?

Come join us as we reflect on periods of strife through the art that came out of them, both as an expression of grief and catharsis as well as a method of enduring through a calamitous world!

Quintagious is:

Marc Blouin, Clarinet

Kevin Harris, Bassoon

Iris Krizmanic, Horn

Adam Weinmann, Oboe

Lauren Yeomans, Flute

Featuring Special Guests:

Hillary Jean Young, Vocals

Angela Schwarzkopf, Harp

Works performed:

Samuel Barber – Knoxville: Summer of 1915

Pavel Haas – Wind Quintet

Cris Derksen – 5 Bucks per Head

Maurice Ravel – Le jardin féerique

Joanna Newsom – Only Skin

*This event will be followed by a brief Post-Concert Chat/Q&A to talk about programming and share some of our ideas and methodology on programming works by marginalized composers