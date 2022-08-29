- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Quintagious! Presents: Strife! and the Healing Power of Music
Chaos! Discord! Global Pandemic! These are the turbulent times we live in!
But this not the first time humanity has faced these troubles, far from it! So what can we learn from the past and how were our predecessors able to find not only resiliency, but inspiration?
Come join us as we reflect on periods of strife through the art that came out of them, both as an expression of grief and catharsis as well as a method of enduring through a calamitous world!
Quintagious is:
Marc Blouin, Clarinet
Kevin Harris, Bassoon
Iris Krizmanic, Horn
Adam Weinmann, Oboe
Lauren Yeomans, Flute
Featuring Special Guests:
Hillary Jean Young, Vocals
Angela Schwarzkopf, Harp
Works performed:
Samuel Barber – Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Pavel Haas – Wind Quintet
Cris Derksen – 5 Bucks per Head
Maurice Ravel – Le jardin féerique
Joanna Newsom – Only Skin
*This event will be followed by a brief Post-Concert Chat/Q&A to talk about programming and share some of our ideas and methodology on programming works by marginalized composers
Location Address - 35 Hazelton Avenue, Toronto, ON M5R 2E3
Event Price - $20/$15 (student)