Rachna Bodas & Bhuvanesh Komkali

The Aga Khan Museum is proud to partner with the Raag-Mala Music Society of Toronto to bring the finest musicians performing Raag Sangeet (North Indian Classical music) to Toronto audiences.

Throughout their 2022 concert season, Raag-Mala will present five carefully selected vocalists and instrumentalists who are masters of their craft. Paying homage to tradition while carrying on this ancient art form, Raag-Mala Toronto presents a masterclass in musical complexity through a series of raags — improvisations based on musical scales that serve as the lifeblood of Indian classical music and have no traditional western equivalent.

Rachna Bodas and Bhuvanesh Komkali, two torch bearers of Raag Music, will perform Raag Sangeet.

Rachna will be accompanied by Toronto-based artists, Rigved Deshpande (Tabla) and Hardeep Chana (Harmonium)

Bhuvanesh will be accompanied by Sanjay Deshpande (Tabla) and Abhishek Shinkar (Harmonium)