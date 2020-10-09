RAFFTO’S ANNUAL COMEDY NIGHT

Grab your popcorn, because the annual ReelAbilities Comedy Night is coming back! After a sold out show at Crow’s Theatre in 2019, we’re bringing the hilarity to you live, in a new online format. The show will feature a dynamic range of comedy, music, clown and more performed by amazing Deaf and Disabled artists along with their collaborators. We can’t wait to laugh with you!

Performers:

Courtney Gilmour

Ken Hall

The Two Natashas (Natasha Bacchus and Gaitrie Persaud)

Velvet Wells

Avan Porte

Desiree Walsh

And more to be announced!

Hosted by: Ophira Calof