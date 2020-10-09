RAFFTO’S ANNUAL COMEDY NIGHT

NOW MagazineAll EventsRAFFTO’S ANNUAL COMEDY NIGHT

Grab your popcorn, because the annual ReelAbilities Comedy Night is coming back! After a sold out show at Crow’s Theatre in 2019, we’re bringing the hilarity to you live, in a new online format. The show will feature a dynamic range of comedy, music, clown and more performed by amazing Deaf and Disabled artists along with their collaborators. We can’t wait to laugh with you!

Performers:

Courtney Gilmour
Ken Hall
The Two Natashas (Natasha Bacchus and Gaitrie Persaud)
Velvet Wells
Avan Porte
Desiree Walsh
And more to be announced!
Hosted by: Ophira Calof

Date And Time

2020-10-23 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-10-23 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy
 
 

