Rainbow Roast: An LGBT Comedy Smackdown

Queer comedians face off against one another in a classic dais style roast that is guaranteed to make you question.

Oct 14, 2021

Queer comedians face off against one another in a classic dais style roast that is guaranteed to make you question your sexuality. Featuring Courtney Gilmour, Jordan Trafford, Dan Udy, Kelsey Ryan, Rush Kazi, James O’Hara and Bobbi Summers. Oct 24 at 7 pm. $40 for two. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/shows/rainbow-roast?ev=2021-10-24

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $40 (table of two)

Date And Time
Sun, Oct 24th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

