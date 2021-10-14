Rainbow Roast: An LGBT Comedy Smackdown

Queer comedians face off against one another in a classic dais style roast that is guaranteed to make you question your sexuality. Featuring Courtney Gilmour, Jordan Trafford, Dan Udy, Kelsey Ryan, Rush Kazi, James O’Hara and Bobbi Summers. Oct 24 at 7 pm. $40 for two. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/shows/rainbow-roast?ev=2021-10-24