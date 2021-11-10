New restaurants

Rainbow Roast: An LGBT Comedy Smackdown

Welcome to the only roast show in town where everyone is valid, but no one is safe. Queer comedians (and sometimes a token straight) will face off against one another in a classic dais style roast that is guaranteed to make you question your sexuality.

Featuring Heather Macdonald, Karis Anderson, Rachel Manson, Al Val, Sarah Ashby, Leonard Chan and host Dan Udy.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

