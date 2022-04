Join Toronto’s finest queer comedians (and a few token straights) as they face off in a classic dais style roast. Welcome to the only show in town where everyone is valid, but no one is safe! April 26 at 8 pm. $15. comedybar.ca

Featuring:

Aba Amuquandoh

Ada Nicolle

Isabel Zaw Tun

Kari Johnson

Freddy Jan

Kelsey Ryan

Dan James