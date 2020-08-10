Rant Down Babylon Podcast presents a show the 1% does not want you to see!

Featuring Comedian Noor Kidwai & Rant Down Babylon’s very own War Baby Vandad Kardar crushing the docile world view and taking away the shelter of Canadian passivity! What has serving the system and following rules got you? Blackfaced politicians selling horrible police weed! Trump on Mount Rushmore! A Toxic Govenor General! Settling for Biden! Automation is here but UBI is not? When will it end? We can’t hope change comes we must force it! August 20 at 10 pm. $60 (table of 4).

Social distance protocols and very limited seating in effect. Tickets must be purchased in advance as tables of 4 ($60 plus service fees)