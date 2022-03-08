RAPSEASON is proud to present Marzz at Drake Underground on Friday, May 6th, at a 19+ show.

Drawing inspiration from the planet Mars’ fiery-red intensity, the 21 year-old, rising R&B singer and songwriter, Marzz, hopes to teach others, through her music, to embrace their uniqueness and encourage them to enter tomorrow’s world through her mind.

Hailing from Louisville, KY, Marzz is a talented songwriter who kick-started her music career by transforming the words scribbled in various notebooks into R&B freestyles and uploading them to Instagram, along with covers of other popular R&B artists. In late 2019, these videos caught the attention of The Grammy award winning Super Producer, Timbaland. The legendary musician reached out to Marzz to record a handful of tracks which were then shared across his social channels, boosting her growing fan base and marking the start of her upward trajectory in the music industry.

The show on May 6th at Drake Underground will see Marzz perform tracks off her first official project debut, EP ‘Love Letterz’, released in June 2021 via Keep Cool/RCA Records. The six-track project is an enthralling debut that combines classic elements of R&B and gospel. Written across multi-colored notebooks that help Marzz process her synesthesia— or, the ability to see color in music— ’Love Letterz’ is a diary of her emotions, which she says represents “loving yourself and staying positive through everything.”

“‘Love Letterz’ is a very honest part of myself, so I’m both nervous and excited to present it to the world,” says Marzz. “There was a lot that I experienced and put into this project, and it means a lot to me that I can share these moments with anyone who can relate.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 11th at 10AM at ticketweb.ca.