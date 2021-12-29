Reid’s Distillery New Year’s Virtual Countdown

Well, we certainly were hoping to celebrate in-person with all of you lovely folks this year! But we don’t want the recent developments to stand in the way of us being able to kiss 2021 goodbye with you all! So please join us for a virtual and safe evening filled with Reid-led cocktail tutorials and the live smooth jazz stylings of Alex Bird and the Jazz Mavericks!

Order your kit, and our awesome team will deliver it to you (Toronto & GTA), then all you have to worry about is kicking your feet up, clicking the link, and letting us into your homes to celebrate with you!

When? December 31st, 2021 (good day for a New Years Eve party)

Venue: Video link to be sent out at 9 pm on December 31st! The live stream will start at 10 pm. $25-$125. reidsdistillery.com