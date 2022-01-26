- News
Eldritch Theatre presents, a Carnival Diablo Production
From the person that brought you Carnival Diablo the Ultimate Sideshow comes a show that delves deep into the bottomless pool of fear and the bizarre.
Reliquary: a container for sacred objects, a shrine. Yet some things should never be opened. Scott McClelland takes you on a journey into a realm of intrigue and mystical rituals as he opens Cursed Reliquaries and lets loose things that have remained in the darkness for centuries.
Is the World of the Supernatural Real? By the pricking of my thumbs… something Wicked this way comes…
This partnership production with Eldritch Theatre, is the first show at the RED Sandcastle Theatre to be marked with the Eldritch Eye, an icon that patrons can see on a poster or social media post that designates this event is Eldritch approved and deserving of your attention. It’s the equivalent of two mummified thumbs up!
Tickets
$30 (+tax)
ON SALE at
https://www.ticketscene.ca/series/924/
~Performances~
$25 Sneak-Peek Wednesday- 7:30pm
Thursday- 7:30pm
Friday- 7:30pm
Saturday- 2pm and 7:30pm
Sunday- 2pm and 7:30pm
Doors open 30 minutes before the show
Walk-Up sales available by cash, debit, and credit
*Limited Seating* — *Masks are Mandatory* — *Proof of Vaccination Required*
WARNING: 14+ Strange and Unusual performances
Location Address - 922 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1J5
