NOW MagazineAll EventsRemembering Amy : A Tribute to Amy Winehouse

Remembering Amy : A Tribute to Amy Winehouse

Remembering Amy : A Tribute to Amy Winehouse

by
173 173 people viewed this event.

A live stream tribute. 7-8 pm. Free.  Presented by Toronto Songstress @HeyOXALA. Donations in support of the Abrigo Centre are encouraged.

ZOOM- Meeting ID : 832 4413 1429

Zoom Link : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83244131429

Additional Details

Location - Virtual event

 

Date And Time

2020-09-20@07:00 PM to
@08:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 

Registration End Date

2020-09-20
 
 

Location Page

Virtual event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.