Renegade Comedy

Live Comedy is BACK in Toronto! Featuring Canada's best comedians as seen on CTV, CBC, Yuk Yuks, Just For Laughs,.

Aug 15, 2021

Live Comedy is BACK in Toronto! Featuring Canada’s best comedians as seen on CTV, CBC, Yuk Yuks, Just For Laughs, Sirius XM + More! Kyle Lucey brings together a night of uncensored stand-up comedy like no other. Live at the legendary Bovine Sex Club! Lockdown is over! Come Party with us!

Additional Details

Event Price - $15

Your Email Address - kylejosephlucey@gmail.com

Venue Address - 542 Queen St W

Date And Time
2021-08-26 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-08-26 @ 11:30 PM

Location
542 Queen St W, 542 Queen St W

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

