Mar 12, 2022

Renegade Comedy is Back at The Bovine!!! Featuring famous comedians from CTV, Comedy Central, Just For Laughs, Roast Battles, CBC, Sirius XM + More! Every week you will see the best comedians in North America performing at The Bovine including nationally headlining comedian, Kyle Lucey! (Yuk Yuks, CTV, Sirius XM).

Tuesday March 15. Doors @ 9PM | Showtime @ 9:30. Admission: Advance Tickets: $15 | At The Door: $20. Limited Seating. Reserve Early. Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun!

Location Address - 542 Queen St West

Tue, Mar 15th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Bovine Sex Club

Concert or Performance

Comedy

