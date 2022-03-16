Readers' Choice 2021

Renegade Comedy

9 9 people viewed this event.

Renegade Comedy is back at The Bovine! Every week you will see the best comedians in North America performing at The Bovine including nationally headlining comedian, Kyle Lucey! (Yuk Yuks, CTV, Sirius XM).

Date: Tuesday March 22nd

Time: Doors @ 9PM | Showtime @ 9:30

Admission: Advance Tickets: $15 | At The Door: $20

Drink Specials Available. Limited Seating. Reserve Early.

Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun!

Additional Details

Location Address - 542 Queen St West

Event Price - $15

Date And Time

Tue, Mar 22nd, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

