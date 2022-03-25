Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 25, 2022

Dark and Dirty Comedy at The Bovine Sex Club!!!

Featuring famous comedians from CTV, Comedy Central, Just For Laughs, Roast Battles, CBC, Sirius XM + More! Every week you will see the best comedians in North America performing at The Bovine including nationally headlining comedian, Kyle Lucey! (Yuk Yuks, CTV, Sirius XM).

Where: The Bovine (542 Queen St West)

Date: Tuesday March 29th

Time: Doors @ 9PM | Showtime @ 9:30

Admission: Advance Tickets: $15 | At The Door: $20

Limited Seating. Reserve Early.

Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun!

Additional Details

Date And Time

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

