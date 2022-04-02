- News
Naughty Comedy Show at Toronto’s # 1 Punk Venue – The Bovine Sex Club! Featuring famous comedians from CTV, Comedy Central, Just For Laughs, Roast Battles, CBC, Sirius XM + More! Every week you will see the best comedians in North America performing at The Bovine.
Featuring:
Rachelle Lauzon (Amazon Prime)
Patrick Hakeem (Off JFL)
Andrew Packer (Absolute Comedy)
Ali Maawy (Headshot Comedy)
Kyle Lucey (CTV, Yuk Yuks)
Where: The Bovine (542 Queen St West)
Date: Tuesday April 5th, doors @ 9PM | Showtime @ 9:30
Admission: Advance Tickets: $15 | At The Door: $20
Limited Seating. Reserve Early.
Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun!
