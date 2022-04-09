Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Renegade Comedy

Apr 9, 2022

Renegade Comedy

19 19 people viewed this event.

Naughty Comedy Show at Toronto’s # 1 Punk Venue – Every week you will see the best comedians in North America performing at The Bovine Sex Club.

Featuring:

Che Durena (Just For Laughs, Tik Tok 6M)

Marito Lopez (Just For Laughs, CBC)

Anna Menzies (Comedy Bar)

Kamal Alaeddine (NBC, The Tonight Show)

Kyle Lucey (CTV, Yuk Yuks)

Where: The Bovine (542 Queen St West)

Date: Wednesday April 13th

Time: Doors @ 9PM | Showtime @ 9:30

Admission: Advance Tickets: $15 | At The Door: $20

Limited Seating. Reserve Early.

Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun!

Additional Details

Location Address - 542 Queen St West

Event Price - $15

Date And Time

Wed, Apr 13th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Bovine Sex Club

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine