Naughty Comedy Show at Toronto’s # 1 Punk Venue – Every week you will see the best comedians in North America performing at The Bovine Sex Club.
Featuring:
Che Durena (Just For Laughs, Tik Tok 6M)
Marito Lopez (Just For Laughs, CBC)
Anna Menzies (Comedy Bar)
Kamal Alaeddine (NBC, The Tonight Show)
Kyle Lucey (CTV, Yuk Yuks)
Where: The Bovine (542 Queen St West)
Date: Wednesday April 13th
Time: Doors @ 9PM | Showtime @ 9:30
Admission: Advance Tickets: $15 | At The Door: $20
Limited Seating. Reserve Early.
Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun!
