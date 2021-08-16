Renegade Comedy

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Live Comedy is BACK in Toronto! Featuring Canada's best comedians as seen on CTV, CBC, Yuk Yuks, Just For Laughs,.
Live Comedy is BACK in Toronto! Featuring Canada’s best comedians as seen on CTV, CBC, Yuk Yuks, Just For Laughs, Sirius XM + More! Kyle Lucey brings together a night of uncensored stand-up comedy like no other. Live at the legendary Bovine Sex Club! Lockdown is over! Come Party with us! Aug 26 at 9 pm. $15. Tickets at eventbrite.ca
Event Price - $15
Location - Bovine Sex Club
Your Email Address - kylejosephlucey@gmail.com
Venue Address - 542 Queen St W