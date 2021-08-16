Renegade Comedy

Live Comedy is BACK in Toronto! Featuring Canada’s best comedians as seen on CTV, CBC, Yuk Yuks, Just For Laughs, Sirius XM + More! Kyle Lucey brings together a night of uncensored stand-up comedy like no other. Live at the legendary Bovine Sex Club! Lockdown is over! Come Party with us! Aug 26 at 9 pm. $15. Tickets at eventbrite.ca