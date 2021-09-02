Renegade Comedy

Toronto has a new weekly comedy show. Every Tuesday at the legendary live events stage, THE BOVINE SEX CLUB!

Come party and laugh with the hottest comedy acts in the world! Comics as seen on CTV, CBC, JUST FOR LAUGHS, CRAVE TV, YUK YUKS, COMEDY NOW, COMEDY NETWORK, SIRIUS XM, DISCOVERY CHANNEL, MTV, AHC, HBO, NETFLIX + MORE!

WHERE: THE BOVINE (542 QUEEN ST WEST)

WHEN: TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 7

TIME: DOORS- 9PM | SHOWTIME- 9:30

ADMISSION- $15 ONLINE | $20 AT DOOR

Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite/Renegadecomedy