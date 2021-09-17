Election

Best Movies on Netflix

Renegade Comedy

Toronto has a new weekly comedy show. Every Tuesday at the Bovine! Come party and laugh with the hottest comedy acts.

Sep 17, 2021

Renegade Comedy

5 5 people viewed this event.

Toronto has a new weekly comedy show. Every Tuesday at the Bovine!

Come party and laugh with the hottest comedy acts in the world! Comics as seen on CTV, CBC, JUST FOR LAUGHS, CRAVE TV, YUK YUKS, COMEDY NOW, COMEDY NETWORK, SIRIUS XM, DISCOVERY CHANNEL, MTV, AHC, HBO, NETFLIX + MORE!

WHERE: THE BOVINE (542 QUEEN ST WEST)

WHEN: TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 21

TIME: DOORS- 9PM | SHOWTIME- 9:30

ADMISSION- $15 ONLINE | $20 AT DOOR

ENOUGH BEHAVING. HAVE FUN AGAIN!!!

Additional Details

Location Address - 542 Queen St West

Event Price - $15

Date And Time
Tue, Sep 21st, 2021 @ 09:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location
The Bovine

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine