Renegade Comedy is back at The Bovine Sex Club!

Featuring famous comedians from CTV, Comedy Central, Just For Laughs, Roast Battles, CBC, Sirius XM + More! Every week you will see the best comedians in North America performing at The Bovine including nationally headlining comedian, Kyle Lucey! (Yuk Yuks, CTV, Sirius XM).

Date: Friday February 18th

Time: Doors @ 9PM | Showtime @ 9:30

Admission: Advance Tickets: $15 | At The Door: $20

Drink Specials Available. Proof of Vaccination Required.

Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun!