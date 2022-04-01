Renegade Comedy Live at The Bovine Sex Club

Naughty Comedy Show at Toronto’s # 1 Punk Club – The Bovine Sex Club! Featuring famous comedians from CTV, Comedy Central, Just For Laughs, Roast Battles, CBC, Sirius XM + More! Every week you will see the best comedians in North America performing at The Bovine.

Featuring:

Rachelle Lauzon (Amazon Prime)

Patrick Hakeem (OFF JFL)

Andrew Packer (Absolute Comedy)

Ali Maawy (Headshot Comedy)

Kyle Lucey (CTV, Yuk Yuks)

Where: The Bovine (542 Queen St West)

Date: Tuesday April 5th

Time: Doors @ 9PM | Showtime @ 9:30

Admission: Advance Tickets: $15 | At The Door: $20

Limited Seating. Reserve Early.

Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun!