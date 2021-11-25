Renegade Comedy Party

- News
Comedians as seen on CTV, MTV, CBC, Just For Laughs, Sirius XM, Yuk Yuks, Halifax Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Crave TV, Roast Battles + More! Acts from around the globe including NYC, LA, Europe! You just might see someone famous every Tuesday at Toronto’s # 1 Rock Venue The Bovine Sex Club.
DATE: Tuesday November 30th
TIME: Doors- 9pm | Showtime- 9:30
ADMISSION- $15 Advance Tickets| $20 At The Door
ADDRESS: The Bovine Sex Club (542 Queen St West)
Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun. Every Tuesday!
PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED.
