Renegade Comedy – A Naughty XXX-Mas!

Dec 2, 2021

Laugh with the naughtiest comedians in the World this XXX-Mas!

Comedians as seen on CBC, Just For Laughs, Halifax Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Crave TV, Roast Battles + More! Acts from around the globe including NYC, LA, Europe! You just might see someone famous every Tuesday at Toronto’s # 1 Punk Rock music venue The Bovine Sex Club including national headlining comedian: Kyle Lucey! (CTV, MTV, Sirius XM, Yuk Yuks).

DATE: Tuesday December 7th

TIME: Doors- 9pm | Showtime- 9:30

ADMISSION- $15 Advance Tickets| $20 At The Door

ADDRESS: The Bovine Sex Club (542 Queen St West)

Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun!

The Perfect date night, holiday party, or comedy experience!

PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED.

