Renegade Comedy Presents: A Naughty XXX-Mas

Laugh with the Naughtiest Comedians in the World this XXX-Mas!
Comedians as seen on CBC, Just For Laughs, Halifax Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Crave TV, Roast Battles + More! Acts from around the globe including NYC, LA, Europe! You just might see someone famous every Tuesday at Toronto’s # 1 Punk Rock music venue The Bovine Sex Club including national headlining comedian: Kyle Lucey! (CTV, MTV, Sirius XM, Yuk Yuks).
DATE: Tuesday December 21st
TIME: Doors- 9pm | Showtime- 9:30
ADMISSION- $15 Advance Tickets| $20 At The Door
ADDRESS: The Bovine Sex Club (542 Queen St West)
Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun!
Proof of Vaccination Required.
