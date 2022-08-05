Renegade Comedy Show

Acclaimed comedy showcase Renegade Comedy is once again invading the legendary Bovine Sex Club, Toronto’s notorious punk rock venue.

Featuring comedians from Just For Laughs, MTV, CTV, CBC, Comedy Network, Sirius XM, Yuk Yuks + More! You never know who may pop by!

Tuesday August 17 at 9:30 pm (doors 9 pm). $10 advance, $15 at the door. The Bovine (542 Queen St West)

Limited seating. Show usually sells out. Don’t wait. Get your tickets now and pull up to the coolest comedy show Toronto has to offer.

Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun.