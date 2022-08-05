Renegade Comedy Show

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 4, 2022

Acclaimed comedy showcase Renegade Comedy is once again invading the legendary Bovine Sex Club, Toronto’s notorious punk rock venue.

Featuring comedians from Just For Laughs, MTV, CTV, CBC, Comedy Network, Sirius XM, Yuk Yuks + More! You never know who may pop by!

Tuesday August 17 at 9:30 pm (doors 9 pm). $10 advance, $15 at the door. The Bovine (542 Queen St West)

Limited seating. Show usually sells out. Don’t wait. Get your tickets now and pull up to the coolest comedy show Toronto has to offer.

Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun.

Additional Details

Location Address - 542 Queen St West

Event Price - $10

Date And Time

Wed, Aug 17th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Bovine Sex Club

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

