Renegade Comedy Showcase!

Sep 3, 2022

Acclaimed comedy showcase Renegade Comedy is once again invading Toronto’s hottest new comedy club, The Royal Comedy Theatre!

Featuring comedians from Just For Laughs, MTV, CTV, CBC, Comedy Network, Sirius XM, Yuk Yuks + More! You never know who may pop by!

Date: Tuesday September 6th

Place: The Royal Comedy Theatre (1051 Bloor St W)

Time: Doors @ 7:30 | Showtime @ 8PM

Admission: Advance: $10 | At The Door: $15

Limited seating. Show usually sells out. Don’t wait! Get your tickets now and pull up to the most bada$$ comedy show Toronto has to offer.

Renegade Comedy. The Night is Fun.

