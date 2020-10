Renegade Presents: Creatures Of The Night

X-Rated comedy live show with comedians Kyle Lucey, Ben Bankas, Ezra Eshetu, Robbie Stevenson, Dan Guiry and guest headliner. Doors 8 pm, show 8:30 pm. $10. This event is socially distanced and safe.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/renegade-comedy-presents-creatures-of-the-night-tickets-123049094153