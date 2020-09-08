When We Were Kids!

Replay Storytelling online event of all-true personal stories of the children we used to be. 7:30 pm. $12. Reserve online. https://www.crowdcast.io/e/replay-storytelling/register

Replay Storytelling is a safe and open space where true, personal and vulnerable moments are shared. These are lived experiences — true stories replayed from the memories we hold.

Replay welcomes everyone to submit a story – experienced and new storytellers alike. We encourage and support new storytellers, giving them a chance to step into the spotlight. We also prioritize featuring BIPOC, LGBTQAI+2S, those who live with disabilities, and their stories.