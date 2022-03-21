Replay Storytelling’s 6th Anniversary Extravaganza

Replay Storytelling celebrates 6 years of true personal stories with our first in-person show of 2022!



This hybrid show will feature storytellers both in-person and from around the world – broadcast entirely online.

We’re excited to feature stories from Sameena Zehra, Catta Lyst, Martha Chomyn, Alex Dawson, Johanne Pelletier, and Fatuma Adar!

Join us in-person at the Tranzac or online, all for FREE!

Doors open at 7pm, the show starts at 7:30pm.

(Please note: The Tranzac requires all patrons to show proof of vaccination.)