Replay Storytelling’s 6th Anniversary Extravaganza

Replay Storytelling celebrates 6 years of true personal stories with our first in-person show of 2022!
This hybrid show will feature storytellers both in-person and from around the world – broadcast entirely online.
We’re excited to feature stories from Sameena Zehra, Catta Lyst, Martha Chomyn, Alex Dawson, Johanne Pelletier, and Fatuma Adar!
Join us in-person at the Tranzac or online, all for FREE!
Doors open at 7pm, the show starts at 7:30pm.
(Please note: The Tranzac requires all patrons to show proof of vaccination.)
Location Address - 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - FREE
Location ID - 562418