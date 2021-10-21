Presented by Young People’s Theatre

Written by Jordan Tannahill

Directed by Tawiah Ben M’Carthy

Featuring Davinder Malhi

ONLINE NOV. 22 – DEC. 18 youngpeoplestheatre.org

RECOMMENDED FOR AGES 13-18 | GRADES 8-12

RUN TIME: Approx. 45 minutes

Sunny, aka rihannaboi95 on YouTube, made some videos and shared them online. And while, yeah, they’re getting lots of hits, not everyone likes them. Now, Sunny’s whole world is threatening to implode. Hidden in the bedroom of Keira – a drugstore makeup counter clerk – Sunny records a video for their loyal viewers and invokes the spirit of Rihanna to help with the situation.

2013 Dora Award for ‘Best New Play’, Theatre for Young Audiences Division.

A recording of rihannaboi95 is available online from Nov. 22 to Dec. 18. Once you have selected the performance date of your choosing, you will have access to the recording for 48 hours. All performances include a pre-recorded post-show discussion with members of the creative team. Approximately 10-15 minutes.