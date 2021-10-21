- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Presented by Young People's Theatre Written by Jordan TannahillDirected by Tawiah Ben M’CarthyFeaturing Davinder Malhi ONLINE NOV. 22 – DEC. 18 youngpeoplestheatre.org RECOMMENDED.
Presented by Young People’s Theatre
Written by Jordan Tannahill
Directed by Tawiah Ben M’Carthy
Featuring Davinder Malhi
ONLINE NOV. 22 – DEC. 18 youngpeoplestheatre.org
RECOMMENDED FOR AGES 13-18 | GRADES 8-12
RUN TIME: Approx. 45 minutes
Sunny, aka rihannaboi95 on YouTube, made some videos and shared them online. And while, yeah, they’re getting lots of hits, not everyone likes them. Now, Sunny’s whole world is threatening to implode. Hidden in the bedroom of Keira – a drugstore makeup counter clerk – Sunny records a video for their loyal viewers and invokes the spirit of Rihanna to help with the situation.
2013 Dora Award for ‘Best New Play’, Theatre for Young Audiences Division.
A recording of rihannaboi95 is available online from Nov. 22 to Dec. 18. Once you have selected the performance date of your choosing, you will have access to the recording for 48 hours. All performances include a pre-recorded post-show discussion with members of the creative team. Approximately 10-15 minutes.
Event Price - Pay What You Can