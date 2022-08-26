RMG Fridays Presents: Back to School

We’re going to squeeze in one more outdoor show! Lets mark back to school by extending the summer just a little bit longer. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and come experience the soulful song writing and warm melodies of Hunter Sheridan. Another musician will be confirmed, soon!

This is an all-ages event; pets will not be admitted. Please note that there is no smoking on City property, which includes the RMG’s backyard.

Upstairs in Arthurs on the 4th:

Films from DRIFF will be playing throughout the evening at 7:15pm, 8pm, and 9pm.

About Hunter Sheridan: Hunter Sheridan is a Canadian musician whose music delivers introspective, soulful song writing with warm melodies that weave a euphoric atmosphere. Hunter’s writing highlights self-discovery, honest lyrics, and dynamic arrangements, connecting with listeners across music genres.