Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

RMG Fridays Presents: Back to School

Aug 26, 2022

RMG Fridays Presents: Back to School

3 3 people viewed this event.

We’re going to squeeze in one more outdoor show! Lets mark back to school by extending the summer just a little bit longer. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and come experience the soulful song writing and warm melodies of Hunter Sheridan. Another musician will be confirmed, soon!

This is an all-ages event; pets will not be admitted. Please note that there is no smoking on City property, which includes the RMG’s backyard.

Upstairs in Arthurs on the 4th:

Films from DRIFF will be playing throughout the evening at 7:15pm, 8pm, and 9pm.

About Hunter Sheridan: Hunter Sheridan is a Canadian musician whose music delivers introspective, soulful song writing with warm melodies that weave a euphoric atmosphere. Hunter’s writing highlights self-discovery, honest lyrics, and dynamic arrangements, connecting with listeners across music genres.

Additional Details

Location Address - 72 Queen St, Oshawa, ON L1H 3Z3

Event Price - $0

Date And Time

Fri, Sep 9th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine