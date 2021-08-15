COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Roast Sebastian Fazio

ROAST SEBASTIAN FAZIO is a one man vs everyone roast battle extravaganza!  Local comedian Sebastian Fazio challenges the best and most.

Aug 14, 2021

Roast Sebastian Fazio

1 1 people viewed this event.

ROAST SEBASTIAN FAZIO is a one man vs everyone roast battle extravaganza! 

Local comedian Sebastian Fazio challenges the best and most vicious comedy minds the country has to offer to a brutal blood bath of verbal violence. Is he insane? Maybe. Glutton for punishment? Absolutely.  Sep 9 at 8 pm. $15. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.

Starring comedians featured at JFL42, SiriusXM Radio, and many more! 

Additional Details

Event Price - $15 online

Location - Comedy Bar

Your Email Address - sebastianfazio7@gmail.com

Venue Address - 945 Bloor St West

Date And Time
2021-09-09 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-09-09 @ 09:30 PM

Location
945 Bloor St West, 945 Bloor St West

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Location Page

Comedy Bar

Share With Friends