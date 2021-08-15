- News
ROAST SEBASTIAN FAZIO is a one man vs everyone roast battle extravaganza!
Local comedian Sebastian Fazio challenges the best and most vicious comedy minds the country has to offer to a brutal blood bath of verbal violence. Is he insane? Maybe. Glutton for punishment? Absolutely. Sep 9 at 8 pm. $15. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.
Starring comedians featured at JFL42, SiriusXM Radio, and many more!
Event Price - $15 online
Location - Comedy Bar
Your Email Address - sebastianfazio7@gmail.com
Venue Address - 945 Bloor St West