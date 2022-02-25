- News
Rockin’ Chair Comedy is back Friday, March 11th for another hilarious night of Stand Up Comedy at Larry’s Folly!
With Headliner Dylan Gott!
Dylan Gott is a comedian based in Toronto, Canada who has performed in 21 countries, been featured on Comedy Central UK, Sirius XM Radio, and recorded for Just For Laughs.
+
Rachelle Lauzon (Amazon Prime)
Moe Ismail (JFL 42, Sirius XM)
Max Sheldrick (Cult of Sheldrick Podcast)
& Special Guests!
Hosted by Ben McKay
Location Address - 1462 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1M2
Event Price - $15