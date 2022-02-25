Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 25, 2022

Rockin’ Chair Comedy is back Friday, March 11th for another hilarious night of Stand Up Comedy at Larry’s Folly!

With Headliner Dylan Gott!

Dylan Gott is a comedian based in Toronto, Canada who has performed in 21 countries, been featured on Comedy Central UK, Sirius XM Radio, and recorded for Just For Laughs.

Rachelle Lauzon (Amazon Prime)

Moe Ismail (JFL 42, Sirius XM)

Max Sheldrick (Cult of Sheldrick Podcast)

& Special Guests!

Hosted by Ben McKay

Location Address - 1462 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1M2

Event Price - $15

Fri, Mar 11th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Larry's Folly

Concert or Performance

Comedy

