Rockin’ Chair Comedy is back Friday, March 11th for another hilarious night of Stand Up Comedy at Larry’s Folly!

With Headliner Dylan Gott!

Dylan Gott is a comedian based in Toronto, Canada who has performed in 21 countries, been featured on Comedy Central UK, Sirius XM Radio, and recorded for Just For Laughs.

+

Rachelle Lauzon (Amazon Prime)

Moe Ismail (JFL 42, Sirius XM)

Max Sheldrick (Cult of Sheldrick Podcast)

& Special Guests!

Hosted by Ben McKay