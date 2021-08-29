COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Rules w/ Trigger Happy, Choices Made & Dragged In @ Hard Luck

RulesWith guests:Trigger HappyChoices MadeDragged InSaturday, October 2Hard Luck Bar - 772A Dundas St. W. TorontoDoors: 8:30pm19+ Get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/rules-w-trigger-happy-choices-made-dragged-in-hard-luck-tickets-167470212915?fbclid=IwAR0cdnyrV3LzHFw2QDm_S0ebIGQ_iVX21g6MDoczic-7KUioRnMYeG8L_z8

Aug 29, 2021

Rules w/ Trigger Happy, Choices Made & Dragged In @ Hard Luck

2 2 people viewed this event.

Rules
With guests:
Trigger Happy
Choices Made
Dragged In
Saturday, October 2
Hard Luck Bar – 772A Dundas St. W. Toronto
Doors: 8:30pm
19+

Get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/rules-w-trigger-happy-choices-made-dragged-in-hard-luck-tickets-167470212915?fbclid=IwAR0cdnyrV3LzHFw2QDm_S0ebIGQ_iVX21g6MDoczic-7KUioRnMYeG8L_z8

Additional Details

Venue Name - Hard Luck Bar

Event Price - $17.99

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 2nd, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 11:30 PM

Location
772A Dundas Street West, Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Hard Luck Bar

Share With Friends