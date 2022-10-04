RUN DMZ! A FUNraiser for North Korean refugees

Underground Comedy presents: RUN DMZ!

An epic comedy FUNraiser in support of Freedom Speakers International, and organizations dedicated to helping North Korean refugees!

Featuring:

– Kari Johnson, writer, standup comedian and show producer

– Edworld Kim , standup comedian and show producer

– Simmone Park, award-winning international speaker, strategist, corporate trainer, and standup comedian

plus more tba!

What’s going on… North Korea is more than just Kim-Jong Un and nuclear weapons. There are 25 million people in need of help. 100% of profits will go to Freedom Speakers international, a 501(c)(3) organization based in South Korea and helps refugees share their stories using their newfound freedom of speech as their platform!

Come celebrate Simmone Park’s birthday in her last show before she leaves for South Korea to work with FSI!

$15 adv, $18 at the door. Plus there will be a raffle with some fabulous prizes, just $5 a ticket, $5 for $20 or an armload for $50.

There is also a donation page here if you can’t make it!

Wednesday October 12th

Be here for 9pm to get a drink and a be in the queue for a good seat! Showtime 9:30 sharp!

Comedy Bar 945 Bloor St W



About the cause:

Freedom Speakers International (FSI) was founded in 2013 by co-directors Casey Lartigue Jr. and Eunkoo Lee. Both had prior experience working for other humanitarian causes, and both were deeply interested in the plight of North Korean refugees living in South Korea. They saw the obstacles that the refugees faced and recognized their need for support. Casey, then the Director for International Relations at the Freedom Factory Co. Ltd., and Eunkoo, then a government researcher with a focus on young North Korean refugees in South Korea, met at a human rights conference in the fall of 2012. What started as a simple exchange of ideas later turned into serious talk about implementing them, and in March of 2013 Casey and Eunkoo hosted their first “English Matching Session,” in which they paired a small group of volunteer English tutors with North Korean refugees. They quit their jobs to focus on building FSI’s capacity to empower North Korean refugees. FSI’s mission is to empower North Korean refugees to find their own voice and path through education, advocacy, and support.