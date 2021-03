Toronto Mendelssohn Choir presents an online concert of choral music by Bach, Brahms and Schubert, also contemporary dance, contemplating grief, choreographed and performed by Laurence Lemieux to Bach’s Cantata #4. Livestreamed on Good Friday, available on demand after. April 2 at 8 pm. Free.

https://www.tmchoir.org/202021-season/sacred-music-for-a-sacred-space/