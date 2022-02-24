Pratibha Arts presents Sadhana/Tarana featuring artists in Kathak dance and North Indian classical vocal music from across North America. ‘Sadhana’ means intense dedication. In the tradition of South Asian classical arts, students undergo years of intense practice and training in order to achieve mastery of forms such as Kathak dance. This event presents emerging and established South Asian artists in Canada who demonstrate this dedication. ‘Tarana’ is a song for dance, and the event highlights the strong interaction between dance and music in South Asian culture.

Featured artists of Sadhana/Tarana include Ottawa vocalist Vinay Bhide, Tabla virtuoso Vineet Vyas, Kathak dance artist Bageshree Vaze, Sarangi artist Pankaj Mishra, and emerging artists Utkarsha Kale, Anindita Neogy, Tarika Nath, Shivani Badgi and Ariaki Dandawate.

The event will honour legacy in South Asian arts, marking the recent passing of Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj (1938-2022) and Canadian Bharatha Natyam pioneer Menaka Thakkar (1942-2022).

“Sadhana/Tarana demonstrates the high calibre of Kathak and Indian classical vocal music, art forms that have stood the test of colonialism, both in India and here in North America.” – Bageshree Vaze, Artistic Director

$25 In-Person Tickets

$10 Livestream Tickets

Purchase tickets via Native Earth Performing Arts Box Office

Pratibha Arts is committed to increasing the visibility of what is considered culturally-diverse styles in the Canadian arts ecology. Pratibha Arts is honoured to present this production in the home of Native Earth Performing Arts — in a moment of Truth and Reconciliation, we stand in solidarity with First Nations peoples and cultures who have taken care of this land and offered us this space on which to live and perform. www.pratibhaarts.com