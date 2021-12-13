Sara Hennessey – What’s Everyone Doing After This

We love Sara Hennessey! And she is back home in Toronto to perform a brand new stand up special just for you! Come be the laughing part of this scenario. This incredible evening features the hilarious and beloved Jackie Pirico & Brandon Ash Mohommed.

Deep Dive Info: Sara is an acclaimed Toronto comedian who now lives in Brooklyn, New York. Sara has shot multiple tapings at Just For Laughs and is the co-star, co-creator, & co-writer of the CBC Comedy series Terrific Women. Sara has two comedy albums available: They Know Too Much & Trouble in Saradise. Sara writes and performs for film & television whenever possible, and has a whirling affinity for live comedy & making indie projects with her incredibly talented friends.