Toronto-based singer-songwriter, Sarah Hiltz, is taking on the country in an extensive Canadian tour run this fall. Following the release of her beautifully produced, poignant and timely album Calm Fury (released March 4, 2022). Sarah and her pal Rebekah Hawker will celebrate the project through intentional live performances.

Calm Fury grew out of a three year research project learning about the ways we experience, express and repress anger in modern society. Their combined show features two distinct and contrasting sets, full of engaging songs, humour, storytelling, and well-arranged moments of harmony and musical collaboration.

Everything kicks off Thursday, September 8 at the Cameron House in Toronto, where Sarah and Rebekah will be joined by Connor Walsh and Charlotte Cornfield, who played bass and drums on the album. Shows will follow in Winnipeg, Calgary, across British Columbia and Ontario into October.