Saturday At Comedy Bar

Feb 24, 2022

Saturday At Comedy Bar

11 11 people viewed this event.

‘Saturday At Comedy Bar’ RETURNS! We are more excited than ever to bring you this incredible line up! At the once again reopened Comedy Bar! Perfect 10 Comedy’ has been running high quality monthly shows at Comedy Bar and across Toronto, since it opened 13 years ago, and this one is definitely not one to miss.

The Fire Lineup:
Nick Reynoldson
Tamara Shevon
John Mostyn
Hannah Lawrence
Hosted By: Daniel Woodrow

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $25

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 5th, 2022 @ 11:00 PM
to Sun, Mar 6th, 2022 @ 12:30 AM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

