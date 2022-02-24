‘Saturday At Comedy Bar’ RETURNS! We are more excited than ever to bring you this incredible line up! At the once again reopened Comedy Bar! Perfect 10 Comedy’ has been running high quality monthly shows at Comedy Bar and across Toronto, since it opened 13 years ago, and this one is definitely not one to miss.

The Fire Lineup:

Nick Reynoldson

Tamara Shevon

John Mostyn

Hannah Lawrence

Hosted By: Daniel Woodrow