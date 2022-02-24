- News
‘Saturday At Comedy Bar’ RETURNS! We are more excited than ever to bring you this incredible line up! At the once again reopened Comedy Bar! Perfect 10 Comedy’ has been running high quality monthly shows at Comedy Bar and across Toronto, since it opened 13 years ago, and this one is definitely not one to miss.
The Fire Lineup:
Nick Reynoldson
Tamara Shevon
John Mostyn
Hannah Lawrence
Hosted By: Daniel Woodrow
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $25
Location ID - 560934