Kensington Dance Party with Zuffalo & The Beelays

Dance party. 8 pm. $25. TacoTaco, 319 Augusta. http://www.livestockniagara.com
ZUFFALO [www.facebook.com/zuffaloband]
“Guitar-driven, uplifting psychedelic rock with folk- and pop-based melodies and harmonies. With funky beats and monstrous riffs, their songs consist of instrumental sections where the musicians communicate with each other to create stories in sound.”
THE BEELAYS [www.facebook.com/thebeelays]
“One of the hottest bands in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada right now is The Beelays – a soulful six-piece, female-fronted, funk-rock fusion band. Beelays produce musical creations that seek to push the boundaries of expectations, showcasing their hard-hitting talent and captivating quirky style. The Beelays’ music uplifts and entertains!”
COVID-19 Protocols:
All patrons will need to provide digital or printed proof that they are fully vaccinated along with proof of identification upon entry.
Location Address - 319 Augusta Drive, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $25