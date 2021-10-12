Kensington Dance Party with Zuffalo & The Beelays

Dance party. 8 pm. $25. TacoTaco, 319 Augusta. http://www.livestockniagara.com

ZUFFALO [www.facebook.com/zuffaloband]

“Guitar-driven, uplifting psychedelic rock with folk- and pop-based melodies and harmonies. With funky beats and monstrous riffs, their songs consist of instrumental sections where the musicians communicate with each other to create stories in sound.”

THE BEELAYS [www.facebook.com/thebeelays]

“One of the hottest bands in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada right now is The Beelays – a soulful six-piece, female-fronted, funk-rock fusion band. Beelays produce musical creations that seek to push the boundaries of expectations, showcasing their hard-hitting talent and captivating quirky style. The Beelays’ music uplifts and entertains!”

COVID-19 Protocols:

All patrons will need to provide digital or printed proof that they are fully vaccinated along with proof of identification upon entry.