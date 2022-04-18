Saturday Late Night Magic and Comedy

A comedy and magic show, featuring Scotland’s Cameron Gibson, who was the lead magician at Illusionarium.

This week our main headliner is none other than Cameron Gibson, the lead magician for this past year’s Illusionarium magic spectacle. He’s here all the way from Scotland, and you’re going to love his act!

We will also have 3 professional comedians to perform for you. These guys are top level local comics, and will make you laugh till you are in tears! And finally, local magician Kensington Ken will also take the stage to amaze and entertain.

April 23 at 10 pm. Tickets are only $15 in advance, and $20 at the door (if available).

Your featured performers this week are:

Cameron Gibson: Our featured headliner of the evening, Cameron was the lead magician of the Illusionarium magic show last summer, and was awarded the Scottish Conjurer’s Association’s 2015 Stage Magician of the Year. He’s performed at packed stages and festivals all over the world, and has wowed countless audiences. Tonight, he’s at the Free Times Cafe to perform for you!

Marc Hallworth: Originally from Calgary, Marc has performed all over Canada and is one of the most decorated comics on our roster. He has performed at NXNE, YYComedy, FunnyFest, the Brantford Comedy Festival, “Funniest Clean Comedian on the Lakeshore”, and the Bollywood Monster Mashup, where he opened for Aparna Nancherla. We don’t have enough space here to list all of his accomplishments and awards, so you’re just going to have to come and see for yourself!

James “JamEasy” Cummins: Born and raised in Brampton, James has become one of the fastest up and coming names in standup comedy. Tip toeing the line of things you’re not supposed to say combined with a unique delivery has made him memorable to audiences one way or another. Described as”affably offensive,” we’re sure you will love him.

Kensington Ken: By far the least accomplished performer on the show, Ken likes to hide behind his cheap magical gimmicks that he bought from Wish. They work wonders on TikTok where he has over 10 million video views, but they sometimes malfunction on stage with hilarious consequences. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you might even be amazed!