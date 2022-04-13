Saturday Night Comedy and Magic featuring Cameron Gibson

Come join us for a Saturday evening full of laughs, fun, and mind blowing magic!

This week, our special guest is none other than the main magician from Illusionarium: Cameron Gibson! Not only that, he’s bringing his friend Ken Margoe, who was also a featured Illusionarium performer. If you missed them at the big show last summer, here’s your chance to see them up close and personal!

Not only that, we will have 4 of Toronto’s best up and coming professional comedians to entertain you. You will laugh, cheer, and wonder how the heck any of it was done.

Tickets are only $17 in advance, and $22 at the door. This is substantially less than what you would pay to see these performers normally. We are able to keep prices lower due to the generosity of the Free Times Cafe.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saturday-night-comedy-and-magic-featuring-illusionariums-cameron-gibson-tickets-320730352117

Your featured performers this week are:

Cameron Gibson: Our featured headliner of the evening, Cameron was the lead magician of the Illusionarium magic show last summer, and was awarded the Scottish Conjurer’s Association’s 2015 Stage Magician of the Year. He’s performed at packed stages and festivals all over the world, and has wowed countless audiences. Tonight, he’s at the Free Times Cafe to perform for you!

Sarah Ashby: What do you get when you put Regina George’s mean spirit into Garth from Wayne’s World’s body? You get Sarah Ashby! This Roast Battle Champion has been performing all around Southern Ontario and has appeared in multiple festivals including JFL 42, the Bi- Arts Fest, the Brantford Comedy Festival, and the 420 Comedy Festival.

Ken Margoe: This guy catches bullets for a living! Ken was the headliner in the VIP room at Illusionarium, and holds the record for the most dangerous magic trick: 26 bullet catches in one day. He has performed for the New York Knicks, Woody Harrelson, 50cent,The Rolling Stones, Much Music, City TV, and many more. This is not a show that you want to miss.

Blair Elliot: This father of two has been busy producing and hosting hundreds of shows, contests and weekly open mic nights in the GTA. This includes Mississauga’s Funniest Comedian, The Lakeshore’s Funniest Clean Comic,, The Father’s Day Phenomenon and the notorious, touring, variety show The Dark Side of Comedy. Blair is an emerging performer, and you’ll love his dynamic energy!