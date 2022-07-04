Saturday Night Comedy & Magic Featuring Matt Disero

Come join us at the famous Free Times Cafe stage for an evening of laughter and sorcery, featuring magician Matt Disero!

He’s been featured on Penn and Teller, and has performed for audiences and stages all over the world for decades. We’re very lucky to have him on our show, and you’ll soon see why!

Not only that, we have several of Toronto’s professional comedians on the line up to entertain you. Finally, local magician Kensington Ken brings his new levitation act to the stage and you won’t want to miss it!

July 16 at 8 pm. Tickets are just $16 in advance and $20 at the door. We are able to keep ticket prices lower thanks to the generosity of Free Times Cafe and giving us the space. See you there!