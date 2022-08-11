Saturday Night Headliners Showcase

Every Saturday we present some of Canada’s top talent as well as local comics from across the city. This Saturday we are happy to present: Katie Boyle, Brandon Sagalow and More! Aug 13 at 9 pm. $20. Royal Comedy Theatre, 1051 Bloor West. royalcomedy.ca

Katie Boyle is an Irish comedian living in NYC. She performs daily all over NYC and has been seen regularly at New York Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, Eastville and on shows in Caroline’s on Broadway and many other amazing clubs and shows. She runs a podcast The Shift where she and guests talk about sex and dating from an Irish perspective. She opened for Des Bishop in NYC (Comedy Cellar’s BFPC) and in Ireland (Vicar St and many other theaters). She runs a weekly show; Transplants Comedy Show every Friday at 7.30pm at QED.

Generally she talks extensively about her journey through American culture, dating and shame!

With equal parts confident social observations and cutting self-deprecation, Brendan Sagalow has deftly and defiantly owned the stage for over 10 years!

Brendan’s comedy album “Not Now More Than Ever” was #1 on the iTunes Charts for 6 days in a row. He has written for MTV’s Joking Off, been a featured guest on many Sirius XM shows, was a finalist in “New York’s Funniest” at Carolines comedy club, and the winner of the 2015 New York Comedy Club Comedy Competition.

You can also listen to Brendan every week on his podcast “Here’s The Scenario” available everywhere now.