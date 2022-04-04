An evening of magic and mentalism, with a dash of comedy.

Come join us at the Free Times Comedy Theatre for an amazing night of magic and mentalism. We will wow you with incredible illusions, make you laugh out loud, and get you to question reality with impossible mind reading and predictions.

It is a small theatre, so there are no bad seats. It’s an interactive show with lots of audience involvement, so come ready to be amazed and maybe even meet some new people!

Tickets are only $15 in advance, and $20 at the door. We are able to keep ticket prices low thanks to the generosity of Free Times Cafe for giving us the space.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saturday-night-magic-and-mentalism-a-magician-showcase-tickets-313859671727

Your featured performers are:

Neil Griffin: An accomplished close up magician, Neil also started doing comedy 10 years ago. He combines both his trades to create a hilariously amazing show. His magic will leave you scratching your head wondering what just happened, and sometimes his comedy does too. You’ll laugh, cheer, be amazed, all possibly at the same time!

Kensington Ken: His claim to fame is his huge following on TikTok, with an army of awkward teenagers who thinks he’s the best magician ever. He’s now making the jump to real life magic, which is way tougher than hiding behind the screen. There will be lots of bloopers and laughs, and heck, you might even be amazed.

Ben Train: Our headliner of the evening, and the founder of the Toronto Magic Company. Ben has performed and mystified audiences all over the world, and has created several magic illusions that are used by other popular magicians. His specialty is in mentalism, which has him making impossible predictions while reading your mind. You will laugh your head off, all while wondering how on earth he did it!

This will be a sit-down show, and you will have full food and drinks service before and during the show. So come make a night of it and let us amaze and entertain you!