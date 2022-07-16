- News
Comedy Nuggets brings Saturday Night Standup to Free Times Cafe. This show will bring the best comics from Canada – touring comics, club regulars, festival performers and the hottest comics in Toronto. May cause uncontrollable fits of laughter. August 13 at 8:30 pm. Tickets $25.
HOST
– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)
FEATURING
– Nick Reynoldson (Winnipeg Comedy Festival)
– Roby Hollywood (Comedy Bar)
– Marc Trinidad (winner of the Brantford Comedy Festival)
Upcoming Comedy Nuggets shows: www.comedynuggets.com
Location Address - 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3
Event Price - $25
