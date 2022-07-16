Comedy Nuggets brings Saturday Night Standup to Free Times Cafe. This show will bring the best comics from Canada – touring comics, club regulars, festival performers and the hottest comics in Toronto. May cause uncontrollable fits of laughter. August 13 at 8:30 pm. Tickets $25.

HOST

– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)

FEATURING

– Nick Reynoldson (Winnipeg Comedy Festival)

– Roby Hollywood (Comedy Bar)

– Marc Trinidad (winner of the Brantford Comedy Festival)

Upcoming Comedy Nuggets shows: www.comedynuggets.com