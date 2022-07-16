Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 15, 2022

Saturday Night Standup

Comedy Nuggets brings Saturday Night Standup to Free Times Cafe. This show will bring the best comics from Canada – touring comics, club regulars, festival performers and the hottest comics in Toronto. May cause uncontrollable fits of laughter. August 13 at 8:30 pm. Tickets $25.

HOST
– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)

FEATURING  
– Nick Reynoldson (Winnipeg Comedy Festival)
– Roby Hollywood (Comedy Bar)
– Marc Trinidad (winner of the Brantford Comedy Festival)

Upcoming Comedy Nuggets shows: www.comedynuggets.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3

Event Price - $25

Location ID - 564113

Date And Time

Sat, Aug 13th, 2022 @ 08:30 PM

Location

Free Times Cafe

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

