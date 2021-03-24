Save a Live: Local Venue Fundraiser

Virtual benefit concert to raise funds for local Ontario venues that have been struggling due to lack of shows and events because of COVID. Performances by Glass Cactus, Dirty Rick, Foolproof, Killer Virgins, and Jennah Barry. Pwyc donations. April 3 at 7:30 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/save-a-live-tickets-141168475711

100% of the proceeds from this online benefit concert will go to local venues that have done so much for the Canadian music community. This is our way of to giving back to those who have hosted and encouraged so many amazing shows, supporting local musicians and artists.

The Venues: The Hard Luck, The Piston, The Painted Lady, Avant Garde.